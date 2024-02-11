Feisty stray dog won't let anyone rescue him except for his best friend
Irvine, California - A small stray dog lived alone in a dark alley for six long months and refused to let anyone near him except for one generous soul.
As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on Facebook last week, a "kind man" noticed the frightened pooch and did everything he could for the animal.
"He fed him and made him a little house," said Hall.
She added that he also brought the dog lots of warm blankets.
A beautiful friendship developed between the two, but it was subject to a specific rule – the dog did not want to be touched!
This arrangement worked out well enough until the man could no longer care for the stray because "he was moving back to Mexico."
The man told Hall he didn't want to leave his little friend behind, but that he didn't have a choice.
When Hall arrived, the man told her, "I know this is what is best for him, but I have to admit I’m going to cry." Hall set her trap and the two waited for the dog to come out.
The dog would only come out of hiding for his best friend
Catching the stray dog went quicker than expected after the man offered to make the sound he used to tell the dog he'd brought food.
As soon as the pooch was safe in her trap, the man prayed and cried.
"He was so happy for his little friend," Hall said.
The veteran dog rescuer admitted that she also teared up!
It was a bittersweet rescue, however, as it spelled the end of the dog and man's friendship.
Nevertheless, they knew that getting the dog off the streets was the right decision, albeit a difficult one.
It was, as Hall wrote, "A true friendship and a rescued life."
According to an update from Hall, the little dog has since been named Edison and is recovering from a respiratory infection with the rescuer's veterinarian.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall