Feisty stray dog won't let anyone rescue him except for his best friend

Irvine, California - A small stray dog lived alone in a dark alley for six long months and refused to let anyone near him except for one generous soul.

This stray dog only allowed one man near him in his alley hideaway. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

As animal rescuer Suzette Hall reported on Facebook last week, a "kind man" noticed the frightened pooch and did everything he could for the animal.

"He fed him and made him a little house," said Hall.

She added that he also brought the dog lots of warm blankets.

A beautiful friendship developed between the two, but it was subject to a specific rule – the dog did not want to be touched!

This arrangement worked out well enough until the man could no longer care for the stray because "he was moving back to Mexico."

The man told Hall he didn't want to leave his little friend behind, but that he didn't have a choice.

When Hall arrived, the man told her, "I know this is what is best for him, but I have to admit I’m going to cry." Hall set her trap and the two waited for the dog to come out.