Florida man discovers 15 abandoned puppies and jumps into action

Palm Harbor, Florida - When a kind 7-Eleven patron discovered 15 puppies abandoned in the parking lot, he wasn't about to let them roast in the hot Florida sun!

A kind Florida man went the extra mile to rescue 15 abandoned puppies. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suncoast Animal League

A Florida man stopped in his tracks when he spotted two abandoned crates in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Dismayed, he pulled over and investigated.

He found a sad scene – 15 pups baking in the hot summer sun.

He jumped into action and called Pasco County Animal Services. Then the kind soul went the extra mile and brought the poor dogs to Suncoast Animal League.

Annette Dettloff, the executive director, told The Dodo that the surprising rescue went off without a hitch and luckily the young dogs were in good shape.

"Upon arrival [at] our shelter, the puppies seemed eager for human interaction. Some were a little shy, but most were friendly and sought attention and love," she reported.

Dettloff is convinced that these poor dogs were loved before they were abandoned, as they quickly warmed up to the shelter workers.