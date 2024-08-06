Florida man discovers 15 abandoned puppies and jumps into action
Palm Harbor, Florida - When a kind 7-Eleven patron discovered 15 puppies abandoned in the parking lot, he wasn't about to let them roast in the hot Florida sun!
A Florida man stopped in his tracks when he spotted two abandoned crates in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.
Dismayed, he pulled over and investigated.
He found a sad scene – 15 pups baking in the hot summer sun.
He jumped into action and called Pasco County Animal Services. Then the kind soul went the extra mile and brought the poor dogs to Suncoast Animal League.
Annette Dettloff, the executive director, told The Dodo that the surprising rescue went off without a hitch and luckily the young dogs were in good shape.
"Upon arrival [at] our shelter, the puppies seemed eager for human interaction. Some were a little shy, but most were friendly and sought attention and love," she reported.
Dettloff is convinced that these poor dogs were loved before they were abandoned, as they quickly warmed up to the shelter workers.
The rescue pups are thriving in their foster homes
The puppies were all between seven and nine weeks old when they were abandoned.
After getting the dogs a thorough check-up, the shelter started looking for foster homes.
"We really could not have asked for a better turnout from our community, who heeded our call for helping these pups," gushed Dettloff.
She added, "They are all flourishing and showing their foster families their cute little personalities. Thankfully, they all seem to have taken that crazy day in stride!"
Now the only things that these pups need are loving families to give them forever homes.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suncoast Animal League