FOMO-filled puppy adorably fights against sleep in viral video

A sleepy puppy dog delights thousands of users on Instagram for his adorable and valiant effort to fight against his own fatigue! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_dude_olly

Just like human babies, puppies still need a lot more sleep than their adult counterparts.

Although the little four-legged friends can sometimes display a lot of energy and cause their owners a lot of commotion, they usually need a break afterward.

Olly the puppy from California has obviously also had a pretty exciting day and would actually be ready for a dog bed – if it weren't for this one thing.

The cute Golden Retriever is apparently afflicted with a serious case of FOMO (aka "fear of missing out.")

"When you are so tired and can barely keep your eyes open, but you don't wanna miss a thing with your parents because you lub them more than life itself," Olly's owners wrote in the video's onscreen text.

They also published a cute clip showing the Golden Retriever sitting on a couch, fighting sleep.

You can see that the four-legged friend is really incredibly exhausted and can barely hold himself up due to tiredness.