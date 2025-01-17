FOMO-filled puppy adorably fights against sleep in viral video
Bay Area, California - A sleepy puppy dog delights thousands of users on Instagram for his adorable and valiant effort to fight against his own fatigue!
Just like human babies, puppies still need a lot more sleep than their adult counterparts.
Although the little four-legged friends can sometimes display a lot of energy and cause their owners a lot of commotion, they usually need a break afterward.
Olly the puppy from California has obviously also had a pretty exciting day and would actually be ready for a dog bed – if it weren't for this one thing.
The cute Golden Retriever is apparently afflicted with a serious case of FOMO (aka "fear of missing out.")
"When you are so tired and can barely keep your eyes open, but you don't wanna miss a thing with your parents because you lub them more than life itself," Olly's owners wrote in the video's onscreen text.
They also published a cute clip showing the Golden Retriever sitting on a couch, fighting sleep.
You can see that the four-legged friend is really incredibly exhausted and can barely hold himself up due to tiredness.
After the clip, Olly certainly drifted off straight into the land of dreams and was able to recover from his long puppy day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_dude_olly