Foster dog's tattoo has horrified TikTokers screaming

Houston, Texas - TikTokers are roaring over this foster dog mom's decision to put a silly tattoo on her pup.

Foster dog mom Diem told Newsweek that she picked up the stick-on tattoo from a bakery for dogs.

The temporary tat was of a little cartoon dog giving the finger with the cheeky words, "Fetch this."

She shared a clip to TikTok showing her putting the tat on her little puppy's belly and explaining the process.

The clip boasts over three million views and counting!

Many viewers weren't sure if the temporary tat was a good idea.

Veterinarian Linda Simon told Newsweek that she isn't surprised to see people putting fake tattoos on their pets.

After all, many pet owners paint their pooch's nails and get their animal's hair styled.