French bulldog and husky mix conquers hearts on the internet!
Social media users are smitten with Finn, a stunning mix of his husky and French bulldog parents – but he was actually an accident!
Finn's owner has dubbed the adorable, nine-month-old, doggo a French Bullsky because he's the result of a love affair between a husky and a French bulldog.
"He was an accident puppy," Finn's owner told Newsweek.
"The people we got him from had a husky and French bulldog, and I guess weren't fully watching the two of them, and so Finn and his littermates happened."
This handsome hound is the very definition of a happy accident – and the internet is here for him! A clip showing his unique look has 20,000 views and counting on TikTok.
This pooch is a perfect mix of these two adorable breeds.
French bulldog and husky mix makes for a handsome hound
This mixed breed boasts coloring like a Husky and adorable French Bulldog ears.
Finn's also got a unique look because he's got two different colored eyes. One is the piercing, light blue of a husky, and the other is a dark brown.
Throw in a unique, crooked tail, and you've got a truly special specimen!
"He was actually the last puppy out, and I guess because of the way he was positioned, he had a broken tail," Finn's owner said. "So he came out with a crooked tail."
Character-wise, Finn also got the best bits from his parents, with a perfectly balanced temperament.
"He has the howl of the husky, but the whine of a Frenchie," the dog's owner explained.
Finn is becoming quite an animal influencer on TikTok, along with his French bulldog buddy named Atlas!
Cover photo: collage: 123rf/lightfieldstudios &123rf/morozmarusia