French bulldogs cause chaos on New York crosswalk in viral TikTok!

New York, New York - When a dog owner and her two French bulldogs attempted to cross the road in New York City, she had no idea she was in for a hilarious surprise!

The patient owner tried desperately to encourage her dogs to get up again, but they seemed to find it comfortable on the street! © Screenshot/TikTok/@tommyjaggo

TikToker Thomas Agoglia filmed the moment when a woman was about to cross the street with her two dogs – but the furry friends had other plans.

Instead of making their way to the other side, they kept dropping to the ground and making themselves comfortable in the middle of the street!

With their bright yellow raincoats, the two pups were absolute eye-catchers and caused a lot of laughter.

The evidently patient owner tried desperately to encourage her dogs to get up again, but the two were quite content relaxing in the crosswalk!

"Congestion pricing in NYC is out of control," Thomas joked in the caption of the TikTok video.