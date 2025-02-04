Girl's hangout with boyfriend's dog goes viral: "Why is it so awkward?"

Philippines - They don't seem to have quite warmed up to each other yet... will this dapper dog and his owner's girlfriend ever become friends?

Earlier this week, a young woman shared a hysterical candid moment between herself and her partner's doggo in a video on TikTok.

It's no mystery as to why the clip has already gone viral – just see for yourself!

In it, the furry friend can be seen sitting in front of the camera wearing a checkered collar with a bow tie – and not looking at all happy.

On the contrary, the dog seems visibly uncomfortable about something!

He keeps looking sadly to the ground and then raises his eyes briefly, only to lower them again as quickly as he can.

But what on earth happened here?

"My boyfriend went out to get groceries, and his dog and I were alone together for the first time..." the video's text explained.

"Why is it so awkward?" the TikToker lamented in the caption.