Golden Retriever and corgi mix makes for super surprising puppy!
Millions of TikTokers are obsessed with a Golden Retriever and Corgi mix, as it seems like this dog inherited the best bits from each of his parents.
A new TikTok video featuring Toby, a super cute mixed breed doggo, has millions saying, "Aw!"
TikTokers cannot get over this dog's looks - a unique example of what happens when a Corgi and a Golden Retriever make babies.
The now-viral clip begins with a pic of a golden retriever, dubbed Toby's mom, and a pic of a corgi that is declared his dad. It then pans to a montage of Toby's photos and vids. The sweet clip has almost four million views and counting.
Spoiler alert: Toby boasts the coat color and face shape of a golden and the super squat cute legs of a Corgi.
Toby on TikTok is a Golden Corgi
Per Toby's TikTok profile description, he's "50 percent corgi, 50 percent golden retriever." This mix makes Toby a super sweet example of a Golden Corgi, also known as a Corgi Retriever or a Corgi Golden Retriever, per dog experts at Dog Time.
Though Golden Corgis are super cute dogs, they can also be a bit bossy and stubborn thanks to their Corgi genes. This can make these pooches a bit tricky to train.
What's more, Corgi Retriever mixes love to move, even if they've got short legs like Toby. This mixed breed is best suited to families with active lifestyles.
On the plus side, this mixed breed is loyal and loves to play with children.
Other TikTok clips of Toby prove he's a great example of this breed, as he's active and loves to play.
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/masarik512 & iagodina