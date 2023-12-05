Golden Retriever and corgi mix makes for super surprising puppy!

Millions of TikTokers are obsessed with a Golden Retriever and Corgi mix, as it seems like this dog inherited the best bits from each of his parents.

When a Corgi (l.) and Golden Retriever mate, they make super cute puppies (stock image). © Collage: 123RF/masarik512 & iagodina

A new TikTok video featuring Toby, a super cute mixed breed doggo, has millions saying, "Aw!"

TikTokers cannot get over this dog's looks - a unique example of what happens when a Corgi and a Golden Retriever make babies.

The now-viral clip begins with a pic of a golden retriever, dubbed Toby's mom, and a pic of a corgi that is declared his dad. It then pans to a montage of Toby's photos and vids. The sweet clip has almost four million views and counting.

Spoiler alert: Toby boasts the coat color and face shape of a golden and the super squat cute legs of a Corgi.