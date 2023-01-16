A Golden Retriever and Rottweiler dog mix makes the cutest "Rottriever" breed!

Normandy, France - What happens when you mix two dog breeds such as a Golden Retriever and a Rottweiler? Does it make a self-confident pup like the Rottweiler or gentle one like the Golden Retriever? The so-called "Golden Rottie" or "Rottriever" is a mixed breed dog you'll have to see to believe!

What do you think happens when you mix a Golden Retriever and a Rottweiler?

If you can't decide which of these dogs you would prefer, you could try a mixture of both animals.

Those who have certain look in mind should examine the Golden Rottie carefully, because the designer dogs can look quite different.

In some cases, the Rottweiler breed tends to prevail in terms of coat and appearance, as is the case for a dog named Thor. The Rottriever from Normandy not only has the short shiny coat of the Rottweiler, but also the typical light spots. From first glance, you can hardly even see a trace of Golden Retriever in him.

Ebba from Scandinavia looks completely different. Although the Golden Rottie also has a very smooth coat, it is pitch black. The shape of her face also resembles that of a Golden Retriever.

But how does a Rottriever act?