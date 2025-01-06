Golden retriever begs his owner to be let out for the sweetest reason!

Melbourne, Australia - Golden retriever Mustard knows exactly which card to play in order to get his way. But unlike most dogs , his goal wasn't about food!

Golden retriever Mustard knows exactly how to get his way! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie

The furry friend has something completely different in mind, as a TikTok video from last month reveals.

In the now viral hit, Mustard lays his head on the sofa and begs his owner with his puppy-dog eyes.

He then changes sides and half climbs onto the couch, where he again gives his owner a pleading look.

Finally, the woman takes heart and opens a small gate to let him out.

Mustard immediately runs joyfully into the area where baby Mackenzie is lying. The little human immediately gets a few "kisses" from the golden retriever, who is now overjoyed!

Naturally, TikTokers couldn't get enough of the moment, and the clip now boasts over 1.5 million views.

But why does the big dog even let that tiny fence stop him from seeing the baby in the first place?