Golden retriever dies after tragic plane mix-up
São Paulo, Brazil - João Fantazzini from Brazil is devastated after his beloved dog Joca, a golden retriever, died due to an airline's mistake that has sparked outrage in the country.
João and Joca were supposed to fly from São Paulo to Sinop on Mondy and had booked a flight with the low-cost airline Gol Linhas Aéreas.
While his owner traveled in a seat, the golden retriever was supposed to fly in a transport box in the cargo hold.
However, the five-year-old pup did not arrive at his destination, as he was transported to the wrong place by mistake and flew to Fortaleza instead.
When the mistake was discovered, the golden retriever was to be taken back to the departure airport. João also traveled back to São Paulo.
There, he took the transport box with his dog, but the Brazilian was shocked to find Joca lying dead in the box.
The dog's owner shared the horrific moment in an Instagram video, which sees him stroke his dead pet through the barred door of the transport cage.
Protests erupt after dog dies on flight across the country
According to initial investigations, Joca died of cardiac arrest. It's unclear whether this was due to the fact that the dog spent over eight hours on several planes instead of the planned two.
The vet is said to have only given clearance for two hours of flying.
João, therefore, blames the airline and wrote on Instagram, "My love was murdered."
The case is making waves in Brazil, with thousands demanding justice for Joca under the hashtag #justiçapelojoca.
A number of dog owners protested at airports together with their pets.
Even Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his sympathy, wearing a tie with a dog motif in honor of Joca.
The civil aviation authority responsible is investigating the incident. In response, Gol has suspended the transportation of pets in the cargo hold for the time being.
Dogs are now allowed to fly in the cabin with the airline.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/jfantazzini