Golden retriever dies after tragic plane mix-up

São Paulo, Brazil - João Fantazzini from Brazil is devastated after his beloved dog Joca, a golden retriever, died due to an airline's mistake that has sparked outrage in the country.

For João Fantazzini, his golden retriever Joca was his everything. © Screenshot/Instagram/jocagoldenr

João and Joca were supposed to fly from São Paulo to Sinop on Mondy and had booked a flight with the low-cost airline Gol Linhas Aéreas.

While his owner traveled in a seat, the golden retriever was supposed to fly in a transport box in the cargo hold.

However, the five-year-old pup did not arrive at his destination, as he was transported to the wrong place by mistake and flew to Fortaleza instead.

When the mistake was discovered, the golden retriever was to be taken back to the departure airport. João also traveled back to São Paulo.

There, he took the transport box with his dog, but the Brazilian was shocked to find Joca lying dead in the box.

The dog's owner shared the horrific moment in an Instagram video, which sees him stroke his dead pet through the barred door of the transport cage.