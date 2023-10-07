Golden retriever doesn't do his name justice with a hilarious laundry heist!
Sacramento, California - A daring dog has millions laughing after surveillance footage of him making a mess of his owners' laundry has gone viral!
Marnie Marfil and her husband were befuddled when his clothing wasn't on the bathroom counter where he'd put it the night before.
They were even more confused when they found his clothing strewn about the backyard.
"We actually suspected it was one of our sons who had stolen the clothes," Marnie told Newsweek. That's what she thought until she saw her surveillance camera footage.
It proved that her golden retriever, Riley, was the culprit!
Marnie shared the clips of Riley carrying one item of clothing at a time and out to the backyard on TikTok. It went viral quickly.
Golden retriever disposes of owners' belongings
TikTokers loved the viral clip and many were convinced Riley just wanted her human to stay home with her instead of heading to work.
One joked this is an "adult version of my dog ate my homework."
Marnie told Newsweek, the whole episode was surprising: "[Riley]'s never done that before, so we didn't even think it was her."
On a whim, Marine decided to share the cam footage on Instagram and TikTok and was thrilled by the positive response. She said, "I can't believe how many others find it funny, and so many people are asking for more."
"I love that I can share how funny she is," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenrileygirl