Golden retriever doesn't do his name justice with a hilarious laundry heist!

Sacramento, California - A daring dog has millions laughing after surveillance footage of him making a mess of his owners' laundry has gone viral!

This dog's thievery was caught on camera to the delight of millions. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenrileygirl

Marnie Marfil and her husband were befuddled when his clothing wasn't on the bathroom counter where he'd put it the night before.

They were even more confused when they found his clothing strewn about the backyard.

"We actually suspected it was one of our sons who had stolen the clothes," Marnie told Newsweek. That's what she thought until she saw her surveillance camera footage.

It proved that her golden retriever, Riley, was the culprit!

Marnie shared the clips of Riley carrying one item of clothing at a time and out to the backyard on TikTok. It went viral quickly.