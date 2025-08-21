Golden Retriever escapes crate – and gets caught by the pet camera!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Rosie was supposed to stay calm and well-behaved in her dog crate, but the Golden Retriever had other plans.

Rosie was suddenly no longer in her crate, causing her owner to panic. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rosie.the.golden.girl

While the dog's owner went about his work, he checked the pet camera he had set up at home – and got a shock when he saw that Rosie was no longer in her place!

In a video on the TikTok page @rosie.the.golden.girl, the Golden Retriever can be seen prancing cheerfully around the living room and finally looking into the camera by herself.

"What are you doing? How did you get out of your crate?" the voice of her puzzled owner can be heard asking.

Rosie, seemingly completely innocent, instead just tilts her head to one side and wonders where the voice is coming from.

"Took full advantage of her crate door falling off this morning," the pet owner wrote.

The hilarious moment has gone viral on TikTok, and viewers can't get enough of Rosie's reaction to the mysterious voice.