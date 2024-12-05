Golden retriever gets big mad when he catches owner playing with other dogs: "How dare?!"

Orange County, California - Gordon the dog noticed something fishy after his owner dropped him off at daycare... she was two-timing him!

The pup's beloved human worked at the same facility, nstead of playing with her pet all day, however, she devoted her time to other dogs.

In fact, Gordon's best friend wasn't assigned to his group at all, which the Golden Retriever didn't like.

When Gordon caught his owner in the act of playing with the other dogs, things took a turn.

A now-viral video of the four-legged friend's indignant reaction is currently causing countless fits of laughter among TikTok users.