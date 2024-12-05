Golden retriever gets big mad when he catches owner playing with other dogs: "How dare?!"
Orange County, California - Gordon the dog noticed something fishy after his owner dropped him off at daycare... she was two-timing him!
The pup's beloved human worked at the same facility, nstead of playing with her pet all day, however, she devoted her time to other dogs.
In fact, Gordon's best friend wasn't assigned to his group at all, which the Golden Retriever didn't like.
When Gordon caught his owner in the act of playing with the other dogs, things took a turn.
A now-viral video of the four-legged friend's indignant reaction is currently causing countless fits of laughter among TikTok users.
What happened in the viral video of doggy FOMO?
In the clip – which is set against the dramatic song All By Myself by Céline Dion – Gordon stands behind a fence that separates the different groups of dogs.
Instead of devoting himself to his fellow dogs, playing, or cuddling with them, he has stuck his snout through the bars – and doesn't take his eyes off his owner for a second.
"How dare mom not be with me?!" is the caption of the TikTok hit, which has already been viewed more than 611,100 times and counting.
Incidentally, viewers of the initial video need not worry!
Since the tragic daycare incident, several posts have gone online on the dog's account proving that the owner and dog have since made up.
