Golden retriever gets late pickup from doggy daycare in heart-wrenching TikTok

Coopertown, Tennessee - Whether puppy or human, no one likes to be the last one picked up! TikTok got a case of the "Aws!" when footage of a sad golden retriever resonated with millions.

Golden retriever Lincoln looked super sad when he was the last dog left at his dog daycare center. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lifewithlincoln23

Meghan Bunger was caught off guard last week when she picked up her golden retriever Lincoln from his doggy daycare in Tennessee.

In the clip, which Bunger posted to TikTok after, the dog can be seen after all his furry friends had already been picked up. Lincoln appeared inconsolable, bowing his head and looking like one sad pup.

The video was originally recorded by a surveillance camera at the daycare center, which Bunger later filmed from a monitor on her cell phone and then shared on TikTok.

It has since become a viral hit, with 232 million clicks and a good 200,000 likes and counting.

In the clip, Holly, a worker at the Pleasant View Pet Spa in Coopertown, Tennessee, comforts the golden retriever while he waits, giving him a warm hug.