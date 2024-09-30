Golden retriever gets late pickup from doggy daycare in heart-wrenching TikTok
Coopertown, Tennessee - Whether puppy or human, no one likes to be the last one picked up! TikTok got a case of the "Aws!" when footage of a sad golden retriever resonated with millions.
Meghan Bunger was caught off guard last week when she picked up her golden retriever Lincoln from his doggy daycare in Tennessee.
In the clip, which Bunger posted to TikTok after, the dog can be seen after all his furry friends had already been picked up. Lincoln appeared inconsolable, bowing his head and looking like one sad pup.
The video was originally recorded by a surveillance camera at the daycare center, which Bunger later filmed from a monitor on her cell phone and then shared on TikTok.
It has since become a viral hit, with 232 million clicks and a good 200,000 likes and counting.
In the clip, Holly, a worker at the Pleasant View Pet Spa in Coopertown, Tennessee, comforts the golden retriever while he waits, giving him a warm hug.
Viral TikTok video shows touching moment with golden retriever
In an interview with Newsweek, Bunger explained she was distraught after seeing Lincoln so upset.
"At first, I was devastated. It was like a knife to the heart," she confessed. "I felt like the worst mommy!"
But why did Lincoln have to wait so long in the first place?
"The day care is open until 6 PM, and I typically show up around 5:15 or 5:30, but I had a late call that day and arrived about 5:45," she explained.
Fortunately, there was soon a happy ending for all concerned.
"He seemed to forgive his mommy pretty quick, as the girls gave him extra treats on his way out," Bunger assured. "He then proceeded to get a lot of extra love that night."
And never fear: Lincoln even got a special treat, as seen by a follow-up video on TikTok.
"Mom eventually picked me up and got me this pup cup because she felt bad," the caption read.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lifewithlincoln23