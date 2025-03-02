Golden retriever has dramatic reaction to owner's "betrayal"

Colorado - "What the heck?" That seems to have been golden retriever Benny's thought process when he recently welcomed his owner home!

The golden retriever kept sniffing at his owner – only to punish her with disappointed looks! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fernandaamiller_

The four-legged friend immediately realized that something was different about her human, and he was not at all happy about it.

In a short clip shared to TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, Fernanda Miller, documented this very moment – and couldn't help but laugh to herself!

Benny can be seen sniffing Miller's upper body and looking up at her again and again in astonishment.

The young woman just giggles and tries to reassure the dog that everything is okay, but Benny doesn't see it that way.

Once again, he looks at his owner in disappointment, and when she finally reaches out to pet his head, he backs away in frustration and disappears from the picture.

"Oh," Miller mumbles sadly. It will probably take some time to regain her dog's trust, but why did Benny react so angrily to his owner's return in the first place?