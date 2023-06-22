Golden retriever in Crocs has a fiesty kid and TikTokers in tears
Orlando, Florida - TikTok can't get enough of a little boy's reaction to spotting a guide dog named Marli with pink Crocs on her paws on a walk with her owner at Disney World.
In the eight-second clip, Marli can be seen guiding 22-year-old Hailey Skoglund through Disney's Magic Kingdom as they meet a little boy in a stroller.
As the pair pass by, the child yells out, "Ahh a dog wearing shoes!"
Passersby and TikTokers couldn't help but laugh at the boy's reaction, giving the clip more than 8 million views and 1.8 million likes.
"The kid's reaction was so funny," Skoglund told Newsweek. "As you can imagine, I hear all sorts of comments in passing when I go anywhere with Marli, but this one really stood out."
TikTok clip with guide dog Marli creates lots of love
Skoglund has been progressively losing her vision since the age of 14 due to an eye disease.
"I still have some remaining light and color vision, but I lost my peripheral vision and depth perception," she said.
Fortunately, since having the pup, things have become much easier: "Marli has truly changed my life, she helps me cross the street safely, navigate around obstacles, find routes, and locate objects."
"I am passionate about making the world a more accessible place through education, advocacy, and awareness of visual impairments, blindness, disabilities and of service dogs," Skoglund added.
That's exactly why she's so excited about the success of the clip: "It's my first video to go really viral, and I'm excited about reaching a larger audience to share my message."
