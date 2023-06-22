Golden retriever in Crocs has a fiesty kid and TikTokers in tears

Orlando, Florida - TikTok can't get enough of a little boy's reaction to spotting a guide dog named Marli with pink Crocs on her paws on a walk with her owner at Disney World.

Guide dog Marli wears Crocs to protect against the hot asphalt in Florida. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/myeyes_marli,Instagram/Screenshot/myeyes_marli

In the eight-second clip, Marli can be seen guiding 22-year-old Hailey Skoglund through Disney's Magic Kingdom as they meet a little boy in a stroller.

As the pair pass by, the child yells out, "Ahh a dog wearing shoes!"

Passersby and TikTokers couldn't help but laugh at the boy's reaction, giving the clip more than 8 million views and 1.8 million likes.

"The kid's reaction was so funny," Skoglund told Newsweek. "As you can imagine, I hear all sorts of comments in passing when I go anywhere with Marli, but this one really stood out."