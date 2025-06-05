Golden Retriever is so mad at his owner: the reason why has TikTokers rolling with laughter
Hermosa Beach, California - There are few things in the world that Golden Retriever Zebby hates more than getting up early, and the dog recently proved this fact to his owner once again.
In a video that the young woman has since published on her TikTok account, the dog pouts on the blanket in front of her and looks at her between narrowed eyelids.
His look says it all: "Get out and let me sleep!"
"He's mad I woke him up (it's 9 am)," his owner laughed.
She quickly explained to her followers in the caption: "It's pay back from him waking me up at 4am when he was a baby lol."
The short clip was viewed millions of times within a few days, and viewers reacted enthusiastically to the viral clip.
What most of them don't know is that Zebby's mood in the video is not uncommon.
In fact, the Golden seems to be constantly irritated by all kinds of things!
Zebby the dog regularly gets annoyed with his owners
In other videos, his owners put together a list of things that go against Zebby's wishes.
These many sins include his owner juggling his toys, that he recently had to sit on the couch next to his dad instead of his mom, and that his favorite people actually dare to go showering without him every now and then.
And that's not all!
Zebby is also annoyed by his dad's push-ups, and the fact that his mom recently forbade him from licking the body lotion off her legs elicited an especially grumpy look from the furry friend.
It seems that the four-legged friend just can't stand it when things don't go his way – and who can blame him?
