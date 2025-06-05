Golden Retriever is so mad at his owner: the reason why has TikTokers rolling with laughter

Hermosa Beach, California - There are few things in the world that Golden Retriever Zebby hates more than getting up early, and the dog recently proved this fact to his owner once again.

In a video that the young woman has since published on her TikTok account, the dog pouts on the blanket in front of her and looks at her between narrowed eyelids.

His look says it all: "Get out and let me sleep!"

"He's mad I woke him up (it's 9 am)," his owner laughed.

She quickly explained to her followers in the caption: "It's pay back from him waking me up at 4am when he was a baby lol."

The short clip was viewed millions of times within a few days, and viewers reacted enthusiastically to the viral clip.

What most of them don't know is that Zebby's mood in the video is not uncommon.

In fact, the Golden seems to be constantly irritated by all kinds of things!