Golden retriever is spellbound by magic tricks – and so is TikTok!
Orange County, California - A cute TikTok clip of a dog getting duped by its owner's disappearing ball trick is making millions giggle on TikTok!
A dog might be the perfect audience for someone working on their magic tricks – especially if the trick involves the pooch's toys!
Natalie Koppel's boyfriend, Johnny, has been doing "magic" for her golden retriever named Aubrey for years, per a now-viral TikTok clip.
The dog is absolutely fascinated by the spectacle, watching Johnny intently. He's holding a green ball in his right hand, which he suddenly makes disappear by quickly turning his hand around. It's a fairly simple trick, of course, with the left hand subtly picking up the ball and shielding it – but Aubrey clearly has just had her mind blown!
The handsome hound's hilarious reaction drew in over five million views and plenty of delighted users, who can't stop gushing about Aubrey.
Golden retriver's reaction has millions laughing
A particular highlight for many was the dog's ears wiggling in surprise after the trick is performed.
What makes the clip even more special is its context.
Natalie spilled the tea, to Newsweek about her boyfriend bonding with Aubrey.
"I don't think he really knows how to do magic," she said sheepishly.
According to Natalie, Johnny started learning the tricks three years ago when they adopted Aubrey. After three years, Johnny knows "just enough to trick our golden retriever."
And this dog really is all about the tricks! Natalie explained that Aubrey even brings Johnny her toys so that he will perform for her.
Although Johnny always performs the same moves, Natalie says, Aubrey is fascinated: "She doesn't know all of his secrets. I think that's what she's trying to figure out."
