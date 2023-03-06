Golden retriever is spellbound by magic tricks – and so is TikTok!

Orange County, California - A cute TikTok clip of a dog getting duped by its owner's disappearing ball trick is making millions giggle on TikTok!

Johnny Perez charms his golden retriever with super simple magic tricks. © screenshot/ TikTok/pawbrey

A dog might be the perfect audience for someone working on their magic tricks – especially if the trick involves the pooch's toys!

Natalie Koppel's boyfriend, Johnny, has been doing "magic" for her golden retriever named Aubrey for years, per a now-viral TikTok clip.

The dog is absolutely fascinated by the spectacle, watching Johnny intently. He's holding a green ball in his right hand, which he suddenly makes disappear by quickly turning his hand around. It's a fairly simple trick, of course, with the left hand subtly picking up the ball and shielding it – but Aubrey clearly has just had her mind blown!

The handsome hound's hilarious reaction drew in over five million views and plenty of delighted users, who can't stop gushing about Aubrey.