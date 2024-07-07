Golden Retriever puppy befriends baby deer in touching viral moment

West Virginia - Golden Retriever dogs are known to be uncommonly friendly, so it comes as no surprise that this Golden puppy was caught on camera trying to make friends with a completely different kind of animal.

Millions of viewers were delighted by the dog's eager attempts to make friends with the young deer. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@claire_ella

What's striking is that the pup is apparently so intent on making a new friend and playing in the park that it doesn't even seem to notice that its counterpart isn't a dog!



In the video, the puppy can be seen trying to encourage the deer to play and follow him, but the wild animal unfortunately shows little interest.

Numerous TikTok users were nevertheless delighted by the dog's eager attempts to make friends with the deer.

The video from the dog's owner TikTok user @claire_ella went hugely viral and received a whopping 4.4 million views and counting!

"What Disney Film is this," wrote one user, a sentiment that many others echoed.

"i need a movie NOW," said another.

A third added, "Deer: Looks like danger but also friendly?!"