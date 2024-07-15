Golden Retriever puppy's adorable mischief when left home alone goes viral!
Florida - A dog owner accidentally forgot to put her puppy in its crate before heading off to work and the resulting hijinks are glorious to behold!
Gus the Goldie is just six months old, but he already has a lot of mischievous ideas percolating behind his floppy ears.
Together with his older dog friend Dolly, the puppy keeps his owner on her toes.
One day their human forgot an important chore she had to do before speeding off to work.
Gus is usually locked in a kennel when he is home alone but, on the day in question, the front door slammed shut and the puppy was still on the loose!
As you can imagine, the four-legged friend took advantage of this circumstance while his owner was able to follow everything from her workplace via an in-home pet camera.
Golden Retriever dog romps around while his owner is at work
The powerless puppy mom watched as her little Gus first dragged a huge bag of rice into his dog bed, sticking his head inside curiously.
He then set his sights on an extra-large package of paper towel rolls before taking on a bag of dry food.
The Goldie scattered all his "prey" around his sleeping area and presented his mistress with the mess after her working day.
She posted the footage on TikTok, where more than 768,000 people have watched the video so far!
The secret star of the clip was Gus' dog colleague Dolly, who was not at all impressed by the puppy's machinations and simply watched in awe at what the little one was up to.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dollyandguss