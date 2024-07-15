Golden Retriever puppy's adorable mischief when left home alone goes viral!

Florida - A dog owner accidentally forgot to put her puppy in its crate before heading off to work and the resulting hijinks are glorious to behold!

Gus the Goldie is just six months old, but he already has a lot of mischievous ideas percolating behind his floppy ears.

Together with his older dog friend Dolly, the puppy keeps his owner on her toes.

One day their human forgot an important chore she had to do before speeding off to work.

Gus is usually locked in a kennel when he is home alone but, on the day in question, the front door slammed shut and the puppy was still on the loose!

As you can imagine, the four-legged friend took advantage of this circumstance while his owner was able to follow everything from her workplace via an in-home pet camera.