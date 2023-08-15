Golden retriever puppy's mirror battle has millions laughing
Queensland, Australia - A TikTok of a golden retriever puppy named Barkley trying to figure out how to play with the dog in the mirror has millions laughing.
Who's that doggie in the mirror?
Barkley is an adorable chubby bundle of fur, and a TikTok of him interacting with his reflection is just too cute.
He's mistaken the puppy in the mirror for a playmate.
The now-viral video shows the little dog trying to get his reflection to play with him. Barkley encourages the "other puppy" with little gruff barks before sniffing the mirror
In the clip's caption, his human jokes, "Not too sure about this other guy i found in my new home."
The video has garnered over 154,000 likes and one million views, as TikTok users are smitten with this blonde ball of fur.
Golden retriever Barkley already has several viral hits on TikTok
Barkley's only been on TikTok since the end of July, but this little dog has quite a following. And the pooch's followers think he's adorable.
The puppy's human told Newsweek he is always getting int trouble.
"His favorite thing to do is sneak into our bedroom and steal whatever socks or piece of clothing my partner has left on the floor and run around proudly with it in his mouth," his owner said.
They added, "One time he stole my underwear and somehow got his legs through the holes and was running around with them on!"
Sadly, Barkley's humans didn't catch him caught up in underwear on camera. But they have, however, posted other paw-some clips which have gone viral, like one of the puppy breaking out of his pen and another with the hiccups.
It seems like this golden was born to be a TikTok star.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/__barkley__