Golden retriever puppy's mirror battle has millions laughing

Queensland, Australia - A TikTok of a golden retriever puppy named Barkley trying to figure out how to play with the dog in the mirror has millions laughing.

This golden retriever puppy named Barkley has all the right stuff to become a real star on TikTok. © Screenshot/TikTok/__barkley__

Who's that doggie in the mirror?

Barkley is an adorable chubby bundle of fur, and a TikTok of him interacting with his reflection is just too cute.

He's mistaken the puppy in the mirror for a playmate.

The now-viral video shows the little dog trying to get his reflection to play with him. Barkley encourages the "other puppy" with little gruff barks before sniffing the mirror

In the clip's caption, his human jokes, "Not too sure about this other guy i found in my new home."

The video has garnered over 154,000 likes and one million views, as TikTok users are smitten with this blonde ball of fur.