Golden Retriever sees a blueberry for the first time and instantly declares war

This Golden Retriever dog seems to have never seen a blueberry before in her life, and the second she does? Utter chaos.

This Golden Retriever dog seems to have never seen a blueberry before in her life, and the second she does? Utter chaos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@keepingupwithbianca

At least that's how it looks in a funny clip that was recently posted on the TikTok account @keepupwithbianca.

In it, Bianca the dog sits on a couch and stares at a berry lying on the cushion in front of her.

What is immediately noticeable is that she does not seem to be enthusiastic about the situation.

Instead of simply ignoring the fruit or perhaps even eating it, the furry friend stares at the fruit in front of her, wrinkles her nose, bares her teeth, and looks as if she is about to start growling.

"When the blueberry looks suspicious," reads the caption of the video.

Even when Bianca's owner finally begins to present the berry to Bianca in her hand and holds it under her nose, the dog looks extremely skeptical.