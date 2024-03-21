Golden retriever makes clear who his favorite human is in hilarious viral TikTok

A video of four-legged friend Frankie from White Plains went viral as the dog showed a funny reaction to his master petting him.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

White Plains, New York - If Frankie the golden retriever's humans are wondering who the dog's favorite person is, a new video on TikTok should clear things up.

Frankie the golden retriever shows his teeth when his human dad reaches out to pet him.
Frankie the golden retriever shows his teeth when his human dad reaches out to pet him.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenboyfrankie

In the clip, which has racked up more than 8 million views, the pup can be seen lying between his human mom and dad.

When his father reaches out to stroke the golden retriever, the dog's reaction is pretty direct.

The four-year-old pup bares his sharp teeth, as if threatening to bite his human dad.

But when his mom reaches out for a pet, Frankie's demeanor changes entirely.

The dog closes his mouth and calmly enjoys the chin and chest rubs.

TikTok users react to golden retriever's hilarious family video

Frankie seems at peace when his human mom is giving him attention.
Frankie seems at peace when his human mom is giving him attention.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenboyfrankie

Frankie's starkly different reactions to his mom and dad went viral on TikTok.

"Only two types of parents in that house: 1. Momma. 2. Not the Momma," one user joked.

Others seemed to have an explanation for the pup's behavior: "Dad clearly rough houses with the baby and he's just staying ready."

Dozens of other videos on Frankie's TikTok channel show the golden and his dad cuddling, playing, and even showering together.

The two clearly also have a strong bond – despite the occasional teeth-baring.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenboyfrankie

