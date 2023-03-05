Golden retriever takes a dip in cows' water trough, and its response has TikTok in tears
Queensland, Australia - This golden retriever doesn't seem to have the slightest sense of tact. At least, that's what a TikTok video of a strange encounter between the dog and a cow seemed to suggest.
The curious clip has garnered 1.4 million views and the reason is obvious: the doggo's behavior is less than ideal, but extremely comical!
In the video, Walter the golden retriever is enjoying a relaxing bath in the cows' water trough on a farm in Queensland, Australia. That is, until one cow in particular takes notice.
While Walter is splashing around in the water, the cow is seen getting angrier by the minute. At one point, the dog takes notice.
Then, the cow accelerates and starts sprinting towards the golden retriever before he jumps out of the trough and takes off running!
TikTok users were understandably amused, leading Newsweek to check in with Walter's owners.
"He thought it was all a great joke"
I think he realized that he was seriously pushing his luck," farmer Catherine Phillis told the outlet.
"He's no stranger to having to dodge cattle when he's working and he's surprisingly agile for such a big dog, but it was still lucky that she wasn't more determined to run him down."
Though Phillis nearly had a heart attack while watching the dog and cow's interaction, her four-legged friend seemed to be living for it.
"He thought it was all a great joke," she said. "Golden retrievers have the most amazing grin when they are feeling pleased with themselves."
However, the affair didn't take place without repercussions for Walter, as Phillis assured Newsweek that the golden retriever will not have the same freedom in the future.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/walterthegoldenandco