Golden retriever takes a dip in cows' water trough, and its response has TikTok in tears

Queensland, Australia - This golden retriever doesn't seem to have the slightest sense of tact. At least, that's what a TikTok video of a strange encounter between the dog and a cow seemed to suggest.

Golden retriever Walter treats himself to a bath in the cows' water trough, but one of them doesn't find it funny at all. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/walterthegoldenandco

The curious clip has garnered 1.4 million views and the reason is obvious: the doggo's behavior is less than ideal, but extremely comical!

In the video, Walter the golden retriever is enjoying a relaxing bath in the cows' water trough on a farm in Queensland, Australia. That is, until one cow in particular takes notice.

While Walter is splashing around in the water, the cow is seen getting angrier by the minute. At one point, the dog takes notice.

Then, the cow accelerates and starts sprinting towards the golden retriever before he jumps out of the trough and takes off running!

TikTok users were understandably amused, leading Newsweek to check in with Walter's owners.