Golden retriever undertaking therapy captures hearts with his emotional support duck toy

New York, New York - Henry the dog has all the makings of a real canine fitness influencer! With his adorable looks, a flop around in a pool of water, and a yellow stuffed duck by his side, he has become a viral sensation

With a cuddly toy for company, Henry the golden retriever has been sticking to his hydrotherapy sessions © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@honeybearhenry

This gorgeous golden retriever's water therapy journey is being documented on a TikTok account that already has more than 26,000 followers.

Henry regularly trudges through the pool on an underwater treadmill, which is cute enough.

But the really special thing about the pooch is his attachment to his faithful companion: a cuddly duck toy that he carries in his mouth during every training session.

A video shows Henry going through exercises with the ducky firmly lodged between his jaws.

The hydrotherapy is intended to strengthen and condition him. A special treadmill works Henry's muscles and stimulates his cardiovascular system.

There are also other toys that help this dedicated canine stick to his workout routine.