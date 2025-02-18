Golden retriever won't stop barking – and the reason has TikTokers cracking up

This golden retriever knows exactly what it means to protect his family from danger... even if his judgment may be a little off!

A golden retriever named Bear was barking like crazy at the window, but as his owners soon learned, his target wasn't exactly a threat! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/goldenretriebear

"probably wouldn't bark at an intruder but..." a viral TikTok starring the dog – named Bear – states.

In the clip, Bear is seen sitting restlessly as he looks out the window.

The golden retriever then seems to spot something terribly upsetting, leading him to jump up and bark loudly at the window to scare it away.

But what was the target of Bear's barking, exactly?

When the camera finally pans to the window, the culprit is revealed: a plastic bag!

"always protecting us," the dog's owner joked in the caption.

Since the video was shared late last month, it has been viewed over 200,000 times and earned over 20,000 likes.

Many dog owners could relate to Bear's misguided barking, with one commenting, "This is my puppy with the mail truck."

Others hilariously defended the dog for trying to scare off the supposed "intruder," with one TikTok user writing, "Thank god he was there to protect you guys."