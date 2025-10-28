Golden retrievers can't get enough of their new baby human in adorable montage

Arlington, Virginia - Oh, how time flies! A year ago, golden retrievers Ellie and Emma first met their owners' new baby. Since then, the dogs have developed an adorable bond with the little human, and a viral TikTok documenting their first year proves it best!

It's been a year since golden retrievers Ellie and Emma first met their owners' baby. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

"So grateful for our family and all the memories of the past year," the TikTokers from Arlington, Virginia, wrote alongside the sweet clip shared this week.

The video begins with the dogs and baby getting to know each other for the very first time.

Proud dad Kevin comes into the living room with the baby carrier – and there's an instant spark.

Emma and Ellie are eager to get a first glimpse of their new family member, and their owner even has to put the brakes on their joy a little in order to prevent a mishap with the newborn!

The first joyful family selfie is followed by a montage of "milestones" over the past twelve months.