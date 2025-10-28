Golden retrievers can't get enough of their new baby human in adorable montage
Arlington, Virginia - Oh, how time flies! A year ago, golden retrievers Ellie and Emma first met their owners' new baby. Since then, the dogs have developed an adorable bond with the little human, and a viral TikTok documenting their first year proves it best!
"So grateful for our family and all the memories of the past year," the TikTokers from Arlington, Virginia, wrote alongside the sweet clip shared this week.
The video begins with the dogs and baby getting to know each other for the very first time.
Proud dad Kevin comes into the living room with the baby carrier – and there's an instant spark.
Emma and Ellie are eager to get a first glimpse of their new family member, and their owner even has to put the brakes on their joy a little in order to prevent a mishap with the newborn!
The first joyful family selfie is followed by a montage of "milestones" over the past twelve months.
Viral TikTok shows how close the dogs have become with their sibling
Emma initially shines with her attempts to play fetch with the tiny human, even though he just lies idly on the floor.
Ellie is the first to share one of her cuddly toys with the baby, and she's even shown operating the little one's rocker like an expert!
That moment went viral on its own in a clip shared back in February.
The latest post also includes a glimpse of the trio's first walk together, while another snippet shows an impressive high five between baby and canine!
The golden retrievers even got into their first "fight" with the baby – over a toy, of course.
The montage has gone viral with over 350,000 views, and TikTokers can't wait to keep up with this sweet family's adventures over the next year!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife