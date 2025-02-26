These Golden Retrievers are the world's best babysitters in heart-melting viral video!

Arlington, Virginia - Doggy ladies Ellie and Emma are thoroughly infatuated with their human sibling, Connor. Who needs a babysitter when you have them around?

They "are the best big sisters," their owners Katie and Kevin gushed in the caption of a viral TikTok video showing the pups in action.

The footage melted countless hearts, and it's easy to see why!

It quickly becomes clear that the two dogs would do anything to help their beloved humans, especially when it comes to baby Connor.

In several clips, Ellie the dog can be seen bringing the newborn a book, opening the fridge for Kevin when he has no hands free with the child in his arms, handing the baby a drool cloth, and rocking the little boy to sleep in his rocker.

Little sister Emma is also very fond of Connor and has recently started to prefer sleeping under his bed – simply to make sure that her new best friend is always safe.

She is also already playing ball with the new addition to the family and enjoys extensive cuddles where she snuggles her head against his tiny baby legs.