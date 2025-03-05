Golden retriever's cuddle session with tiny kitten goes viral!

Fort Worth, Texas - A golden retriever named Lucy and a kitten named Nugget have become an animal dream team with their heart-melting interactions, which have gone totally viral on social media!

Pearl from Fort Worth, Texas, uploaded a cute clip to TikTok last week in which the tiny cat and the big dog are seen cuddling.

But viewers also get to see a few smaller "experiments" featuring the pair.

In one scene, the Nugget pets the golden retriever's ear and seems to want to examine it.

In another scene, he suddenly jumps in front of Lucy's nose, but she remains unperturbed.

And it's no wonder: the dog has to get along with a total of eleven cats in her home!

But she only has such an close relationship with one of them: "Nugget loves Lucy just like his mom does," her owner proudly wrote in the caption.

But if you take a look at Pearl's other videos, you'll quickly realize that these two had a little help!