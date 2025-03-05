Golden retriever's cuddle session with tiny kitten goes viral!
Fort Worth, Texas - A golden retriever named Lucy and a kitten named Nugget have become an animal dream team with their heart-melting interactions, which have gone totally viral on social media!
Pearl from Fort Worth, Texas, uploaded a cute clip to TikTok last week in which the tiny cat and the big dog are seen cuddling.
But viewers also get to see a few smaller "experiments" featuring the pair.
In one scene, the Nugget pets the golden retriever's ear and seems to want to examine it.
In another scene, he suddenly jumps in front of Lucy's nose, but she remains unperturbed.
And it's no wonder: the dog has to get along with a total of eleven cats in her home!
But she only has such an close relationship with one of them: "Nugget loves Lucy just like his mom does," her owner proudly wrote in the caption.
But if you take a look at Pearl's other videos, you'll quickly realize that these two had a little help!
Nugget and Lucy's bond proves cats and dogs can get along after all
Eleven cats can be a challenge even for the most relaxed golden, and Lucy shows a different side to herself in some of the videos.
For example, she growls, annoyed at the playing cats at one point but leaves shortly afterward. In another TikTok, even Nugget gets his comeuppance!
Owner Pearl, herself the mother of a daughter, notes that Nugget probably likes Lucy better than the other way around.
But no matter what, one thing is clear: TikTok can't get enough of these furry friends!
The viral clip has already racked up over 440,000 views since it was first posted last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pearlsragdolls