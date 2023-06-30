Golden retrievers hilariously interrupt owner's bathtime

St. Petersburg, Florida - Two adorable golden retrievers named Xena and Finn are up to no good, as these dogs can't resist interrupting their owner's relaxing bath with their favorite game!

Two golden retrievers went viral on TikTok for hilariously interrupting their owner's bath. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/goldengirl_xena

For many people, taking a bath after a hard day is their idea of fun, as it is for Xena and Finn's owner. The only problem is her two pups have a completely different idea of fun in mind!

For the two furry friends, the bathtub presents an opportunity to play an exciting game - throwing random objects into the water and waiting to see what their owner does with them.



The viral video shows the dynamic duo running into the bathroom, throwing in a ball, some toys, and even a sock.

The pups also try licking up the bath water, with Xena and Finn always keeping an eye on their owner and probably hoping that their game will be just as much fun for humans.

The adorable clip has already been viewed almost seven million times and earned over a million likes.