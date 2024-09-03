Golden retriever's precious gifts to owner melt hearts on TikTok!

New Jersey - This golden retriever is a real sweetheart! In a viral video, the dog combed the beach for the perfect seaside treasure to bring to his owner.

This golden's sweet treats for his owner have melted hearts on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hudsonstaysgolden

In Maria Morgana's now-viral TikTok video, her dog, a golden named Hudson, comes running to her with a pretty shell in his mouth.

Soon after, he dashes back with even more shells. But this dog only gifts complete shells, so Hudson goes out of his way to find the best prizes for Morgana.

"My dog shared his treasures with me. What do you think was going through his head?" she wrote in the TikTok caption. "These are the moments that mean the most to me.

"I don't think there is a love that is more pure than that of a dog, especially my golden retriever."

Morgana wasn't the only one in awe of her dog's sweet behavior,as social media users also found it heartwarming!