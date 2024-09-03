Golden retriever's precious gifts to owner melt hearts on TikTok!
New Jersey - This golden retriever is a real sweetheart! In a viral video, the dog combed the beach for the perfect seaside treasure to bring to his owner.
In Maria Morgana's now-viral TikTok video, her dog, a golden named Hudson, comes running to her with a pretty shell in his mouth.
Soon after, he dashes back with even more shells. But this dog only gifts complete shells, so Hudson goes out of his way to find the best prizes for Morgana.
"My dog shared his treasures with me. What do you think was going through his head?" she wrote in the TikTok caption. "These are the moments that mean the most to me.
"I don't think there is a love that is more pure than that of a dog, especially my golden retriever."
Morgana wasn't the only one in awe of her dog's sweet behavior,as social media users also found it heartwarming!
Hudson the dog treats his owner to the perfect shells
Over 235,000 TikTokers watched the sweet video of the golden retriever's gift-giving, and the clip even racked up some serious likes on Instagram.
"I have always known how special Hudson is, but getting to share that with people around the world is a gift I don't take for granted. Hudson is just as sweet and goofy as he appears," Morgana told Newsweek.
As an elementary school teacher, Morgana is constantly looking for teachable moments.
She says she's amazed by Hudson's ability to learn new things, and she thinks that animals are incredible and have a lot to teach us about kindness.
This belief is why Morgana shares videos with her best friend. "Together, we're on a mission to spread happiness far and wide. Hudson has even earned the title of Serotonin Superhero," she gushed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hudsonstaysgolden