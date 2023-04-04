Golden retriever's steak stealing antics has TikTok in stitches

San Francisco, California - A shameless dog has TikTok users grinning as a clip of a golden retriever with a mouthful of steak has delighted millions.

This golden retriever named Monty stole an entire steak, to the delight of the TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/monte_the_golden

Golden retrievers are supposed to be sweet and loyal, but as this cute TikTok vid shows, all bets are off when steak is involved.

TikToker Mandy had planned on giving her dog Monte a few bits of her steak, but the dog didn't think that was enough.

So he took matters into his own teeth.

As per the clip's subtitles, "They were trying to cut me up some little tiny nibblets of steak" and the golden was "sick of table scraps."

Monte then decided to go for a big nibble and grabbed the whole piece of meat from the kitchen table.

The video shows Mandy unsuccessfully trying to pull the steak from her pooch's jaws. When she loses her grip, the fluffy dog eats the entire thing in just a few chomps.

The hysterical heist leaves the furry thief pleased. As Mandy writes in the caption, "Guy inhaled it."

The amusing clip has more than 7.7 million views and counting.