Golden retriever's steak stealing antics has TikTok in stitches
San Francisco, California - A shameless dog has TikTok users grinning as a clip of a golden retriever with a mouthful of steak has delighted millions.
Golden retrievers are supposed to be sweet and loyal, but as this cute TikTok vid shows, all bets are off when steak is involved.
TikToker Mandy had planned on giving her dog Monte a few bits of her steak, but the dog didn't think that was enough.
So he took matters into his own teeth.
As per the clip's subtitles, "They were trying to cut me up some little tiny nibblets of steak" and the golden was "sick of table scraps."
Monte then decided to go for a big nibble and grabbed the whole piece of meat from the kitchen table.
The video shows Mandy unsuccessfully trying to pull the steak from her pooch's jaws. When she loses her grip, the fluffy dog eats the entire thing in just a few chomps.
The hysterical heist leaves the furry thief pleased. As Mandy writes in the caption, "Guy inhaled it."
The amusing clip has more than 7.7 million views and counting.
TikTok users are here for this gold retriever
TikTok users can't stop laughing over the now viral clip, which also boasts over a million likes.
In the comments, they gush over Monty's dogged determination. Many users celebrated his sweet look and wrote comments like, "The innocent face in the midst of illegal activities."
Others were impressed by the golden's gobbling: "It disappeared so fast!"
This isn't the first time the adorable dog has stolen something or had a TikTok go viral.
Another viral clip shows everything Monty has "retrieved." He's even stolen toilet paper and a hairbrush, to name a few!
And just a few days before he stole her meat, Mandy shared a TikTok of Monty with lacy underwear between his teeth.
This golden retriever is cute, but he's also a crafty thief.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/monte_the_golden