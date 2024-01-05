Golden retriever's unique version of hide-and-seek goes viral!
Dutchess County, New York- A golden retriever named Figgy has a unique way of playing hide-and-seek. Her version has millions laughing, as this dog thinks she's invisible when she crouches down, and her humans adorably play along!
A TikTok clip of Figgy playing her spin on hide-and-seek with her owner Lynzi Judish's partner Dave Brown in the driveway is hysterical.
Figgy is convinced Dave can't see her when she crouches down!
As the now-viral TikTok shows, Dave pretends to look high and low for the animal while slowly approaching the pooch.
When he gets close, Figgy jumps up as if to say, "Surprise!" Both the human and the dog look very amused by their game.
The clip boasts almost two million views since Figgy's owner posted it on New Year's Eve. TikTokers love this pop's infallible doggie logic: you can't see me when I crouch!
Dog developed her version of hide-and-seek when she was a puppy
"Figgy has been doing the hide-and-seek game since she was little," Lynzi, the golden's owner, told Newsweek.
She added, "It just took us a while to understand that she thought we couldn't see her."
According to Lynzi, her dog even initiates the game, which happened the morning Lynzi filmed the now-viral TikTok.
"That morning, we went outside for a walk, and when we got back, she didn't want to come inside. We let her stay out for a minute, and when we saw her crouching, we knew exactly what she wanted."
Lynzi says all the feedback on TikTok has been "sweet." TikTokers cannot get over how cute this dog's version of the kid's game is!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/figgyandrosemary