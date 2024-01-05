Golden retriever's unique version of hide-and-seek goes viral!

Dutchess County, New York- A golden retriever named Figgy has a unique way of playing hide-and-seek. Her version has millions laughing, as this dog thinks she's invisible when she crouches down, and her humans adorably play along!

This golden loves to play her own version of hide-and-seek with her humans. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/figgyandrosemary

A TikTok clip of Figgy playing her spin on hide-and-seek with her owner Lynzi Judish's partner Dave Brown in the driveway is hysterical.

Figgy is convinced Dave can't see her when she crouches down!

As the now-viral TikTok shows, Dave pretends to look high and low for the animal while slowly approaching the pooch.

When he gets close, Figgy jumps up as if to say, "Surprise!" Both the human and the dog look very amused by their game.

The clip boasts almost two million views since Figgy's owner posted it on New Year's Eve. TikTokers love this pop's infallible doggie logic: you can't see me when I crouch!