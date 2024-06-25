Great Dane meets baby for the first time in heartmelting video
Grand Rapids, Michigan - It's no surprise that some owners of big dogs are a little nervous when they are expecting a baby, and Great Danes are some of the biggest dogs around!
Katy Vanden Heuvel and her partner from Grand Rapids, Michigan were also a little worried in March 2024.
Although the couple wasn't particularly worried that their Great Dane Greta would reject their son Vince, the sheer size of the pooch made them uneasy.
Heuvel told Newsweek that although Greta is very big, she thinks of herself as a lap dog.
Even so, the new parents feared that their dog would be too wild with the baby.
But things calmed down when they first met.
"Greta was so excited when we brought Vince home; her tail would not stop wagging," Heuvel said.
Since then, her son and the 5-year-old dog have been inseparable: "Greta has to have him in his sight all the time, and Vince is mesmerized by Greta."
Luckily, the couple captured their first meeting on video in a now-viral TikTok!
Sweet TikTok video shows Great Dane and baby getting to know each other
The way Greta carefully and tenderly welcomes her new family member in the clip touched so many viewers.
The Great Dane seems to sense from the very first moment that she has to handle the little baby with great care!
"Watching their bond melts my heart," Heuvel gushed.
"It makes us feel so lucky that Vince will grow up with her," she continued.
"Great Danes tend to have a shorter life because of their size, but my husband and I truly hope that she's here for a few more years."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@greta_the_great_