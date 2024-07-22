Grieving dog owner finds new furry friend while scattering pet's ashes!

Wisconsin - When Kevin Leurquin traveled to Nepal in the summer of 2023 to scatter the ashes of his beloved dog , he didn't expect to find a new furry best friend.

Last year, 45-year-old Kevin Leurquin traveled to Nepal with the charity organization Save One Life, which works with people battling blood clotting disorders. As Leurquin suffers from hemophilia, the cause is close to his heart.

Before his trip, Leurquin's beloved dog, Driver, suddenly died. He told Newsweek that Driver helped him deal with the challenges of his illness.

"Driver was a loyal companion that loved adventure and wanted to go everywhere with me," he explained.

Leurquin added that she "helped me get through a lot through the years with living with hemophilia and some of the challenges that brought on."

He planned to honor the late pup by scattering Driver's ashes at the Mount Everest base camp.

Before his trip, Leurquin learned that there were lots of stray dogs on the streets of Nepal. Though he wanted to adopt one, it seemed impossible – until he met a puppy that stole his heart.