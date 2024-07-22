Grieving dog owner finds new furry friend while scattering pet's ashes!

On a charity trip to Nepal, a grieving dog owner found a pup who was uncannily similar to his deceased best friend. He had to bring her home!

By Clara Weinert

Wisconsin - When Kevin Leurquin traveled to Nepal in the summer of 2023 to scatter the ashes of his beloved dog, he didn't expect to find a new furry best friend.

A grieving dog owner found a new furry friend while mourning his beloved pet.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adventuresofsummit_thedog

Last year, 45-year-old Kevin Leurquin traveled to Nepal with the charity organization Save One Life, which works with people battling blood clotting disorders. As Leurquin suffers from hemophilia, the cause is close to his heart.

Before his trip, Leurquin's beloved dog, Driver, suddenly died. He told Newsweek that Driver helped him deal with the challenges of his illness.

"Driver was a loyal companion that loved adventure and wanted to go everywhere with me," he explained.

Leurquin added that she "helped me get through a lot through the years with living with hemophilia and some of the challenges that brought on."

He planned to honor the late pup by scattering Driver's ashes at the Mount Everest base camp.

Before his trip, Leurquin learned that there were lots of stray dogs on the streets of Nepal. Though he wanted to adopt one, it seemed impossible – until he met a puppy that stole his heart.

Stray dog's resemblence to owner's late pup leads to heartwarming adoption

Summit is now happily settled in Wisconsin, and she even has her own Instagram account!
Summit is now happily settled in Wisconsin, and she even has her own Instagram account!  © Screenshot/Instagram/@adventuresofsummit_thedog

When Leurquin visited the KAT Centre Nepal Rescue, he met a three-legged dog that reminded him of Driver. The pup was "Full of energy and always up for an adventure," Kevin said.

The puppy's uncanny resemblance to his late furry friend convinced Leurquin that he had to adopt the puppy.

With the help of his family, friends, volunteers, and veterinarians, he adopted the dog, whom he named Summit, and got her to the US.

Summit is now happily settled in Wisconsin, and she even has her own Instagram account!

The events that led to the adoption inspired Leurquin to write a book titled Finding Summit, the proceeds from which will be used to support more dog rescues.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adventuresofsummit_thedog

