Grumpy cat's hysterical response to new puppy sister goes viral

Kansas City, Missouri - Penny the 4-month-old dog has been living with two cats in her new home in Kansas City since August. Now a hysterical video of the pup with her kitty sister Cricket has gone viral on TikTok!

A hysterical video of Penny the puppy with her kitty sister Cricket has gone viral on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@morgan.bug

Here's what happens when a black cat and a Golden Retriever become sisters...

The "drama" can be seen in a TikTok video from mid-October.

As the young Golden Retriever snuggles up to the side of a bed to make contact with Cricket the cat, the latter prepares to take her chance.

First, she slaps the four-legged friend a few times with her left paw, then with her right.

Instead of running away, Penny faithfully puts up with the whole thing so Cricket just carries on like this and slaps the pup a few more times.

"pov you got your black cats a golden retriever sister," reads the onscreen text while the caption says, "Penny has no survival skills."

But did Cricket the cat hurt the puppy? The animals' owner Morgan Drum was able to reassure some viewers who were worried about the safety of the pooch.