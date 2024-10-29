Grumpy cat's hysterical response to new puppy sister goes viral
Kansas City, Missouri - Penny the 4-month-old dog has been living with two cats in her new home in Kansas City since August. Now a hysterical video of the pup with her kitty sister Cricket has gone viral on TikTok!
Here's what happens when a black cat and a Golden Retriever become sisters...
The "drama" can be seen in a TikTok video from mid-October.
As the young Golden Retriever snuggles up to the side of a bed to make contact with Cricket the cat, the latter prepares to take her chance.
First, she slaps the four-legged friend a few times with her left paw, then with her right.
Instead of running away, Penny faithfully puts up with the whole thing so Cricket just carries on like this and slaps the pup a few more times.
"pov you got your black cats a golden retriever sister," reads the onscreen text while the caption says, "Penny has no survival skills."
But did Cricket the cat hurt the puppy? The animals' owner Morgan Drum was able to reassure some viewers who were worried about the safety of the pooch.
Viral TikTok video shows hilarious situation between dog and cat
"Some people thought I was a terrible pet parent for standing there while my dog got bopped in the face by a 5-pound cat," the pet owner said in an interview with Newsweek this week.
"I've been ignoring those silly comments and have instead enjoyed reading the hilarious things people have written."
The 23-year-old added that Cricket always retracts her claws when she bops Penny – the truth is that the animals are actually best friends!
"Like typical sisters, they have their moments, but overall enjoy chasing each other around the house, barking/meowing at each other and of course, play fighting," Drum said.
So no one really needs to worry about the little Golden Retriever – she and her sister are just playing!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@morgan.bug