TikTok can't get over puppy's reaction to picking up favorite human from school

Florida - This golden retriever puppy 's favorite thing to do is pick up his big brother, a first-grader named Luke, from school. A TikTok clip showing the duo's reunion has the internet in its feels.

Luke smiles as Lucky waits anxiously in the car after school. © Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshots/luckyduckthegolden

Nicole Kleckner from Florida filmed the clip of her puppy Lucky picking up Luke at the end of February and posted it on TikTok.

It shows the 14-week-old Lucky in the car. The little dog sits calmly in Luke's car seat and waits for Luke to come out of school.

As soon as Lucky spots his best friend, he gets restless and jumps at the half-open window, voicing his excitement with little yelps.

When Luke and his dad come up to the car, it's clear that the dog isn't the only one who's thrilled. Luke excitedly gets in the car and promptly gives his fluffy buddy a big hug.

TikTokers were immediately smitten with the clip, and it boasts over two million views and thousands of likes.