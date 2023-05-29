How this puppy ruins his owner's nap has TikTokers gushing

New Brunswick, Canada - Love can be smothering, as a viral TikTok clip shows. In the video, a fluffy puppy is so happy his owner is home that he won't let him nap.

TikTok users can't get enough of this Bernese mountain dog puppy ruining his human's nap. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ashlpugh

Levi is a young Bernese mountain dog who lives with his humans in Brunswick, Canada.

The cute TikTok clip bears the caption, "Levi is happy dad is home from his work trip."

In the hysterical vid, Levi's "daddy" is trying to take a nap on the couch, but this pup isn't letting his human rest without him.

Levi proceeds to lie, cuddle, and wiggle on his owner's face and head in adorable puppy fashion.

Hundreds of thousands of TikTok users have watched the clip and gushed over the pup's invasive snuggles in the comments.