How this puppy ruins his owner's nap has TikTokers gushing
New Brunswick, Canada - Love can be smothering, as a viral TikTok clip shows. In the video, a fluffy puppy is so happy his owner is home that he won't let him nap.
Levi is a young Bernese mountain dog who lives with his humans in Brunswick, Canada.
The cute TikTok clip bears the caption, "Levi is happy dad is home from his work trip."
In the hysterical vid, Levi's "daddy" is trying to take a nap on the couch, but this pup isn't letting his human rest without him.
Levi proceeds to lie, cuddle, and wiggle on his owner's face and head in adorable puppy fashion.
Hundreds of thousands of TikTok users have watched the clip and gushed over the pup's invasive snuggles in the comments.
Levi the puppy loves to play
Levi's human mom, Ashley Pugh, told Newsweek that Levi is a "sweet little boy who makes friends everywhere he goes."
"He's been a little pub puppy visiting all the breweries around town and also comes to spin class with me a couple [of] times a week and has become the studio's little mascot," she continued.
The Bernese mountain dog pup is four months old, and when he wants to play, quiet cuddling isn't his thing.
"He loves running around outside in the backyard and on the trails and has most recently discovered how much fun digging in the sand at the beach is," Pugh said.
These humans will have to get used to scheduling their naps around their baby dog. At least Levi is an adorably fluffy cuddler!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ashlpugh