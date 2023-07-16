Hundreds of golden retrievers gather for historic celebration

Beauly, UK - In honor of the 155th anniversary of the birth of the first golden retriever puppies, hundreds of the dogs gathered in Scotland for a celebration in front of the historic Guisachan estate they were bred at.

Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in front of the ruins of the Guisachan estate in the UK on July 13. © Twitter/Racho07

According to the BBC, the British event, which took place from July 10-14, brought together dogs and their owners from all over the world.



Visitors were treated to lectures, workshops, and demonstrations, including a mile-long night walk to the famous ruin, complete with a bagpipe reception.

Thursday, July 13, brought the celebration's real highlight: the world's largest gathering of golden retrievers, where hundreds of four-legged friends sniffed each other below the mansion's ruins.

As Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, told the BBC, the festivities were intended to maintain knowledge of the breed.

According to the organizers of the event, which takes place every five years, the light-colored dogs were originally bred by Lord Tweedmouth on the grounds of the manor house.