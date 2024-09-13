Husky dog goes viral for expert fence-climbing skills in shocking video
Rovaniemi, Finland - Myy the Husky dog has been causing a stir on Instagram for her shocking talent of expertly climbing fences!
Myy is one of about a hundred Huskies that live in the Arctic Circle Husky Park in Rovaniemi, Finland – right next to Santa's Village (no joke, it's real).
Even though the dogs have plenty of room to run around, they have to stay in their kennel from time to time.
Recently, however, Myy the clever dog tried to climb over the fence.
In an Instagram video that went viral last week, the furry friend initially jumps up to the fence somewhat awkwardly and leans on it a little.
It doesn't look as if she has a serious chance of scaling the fence, which is several meters high... but then it actually happens!
Instagram video shows the Husky dog's curious climbing skills
Suddenly, Myy the dog reaches into the gaps in the bars with her paws in an almost professional manner.
Within a few seconds, she climbs up and looks relaxed at the top.
But will the dog make a daring escape?
On the contrary, the good pup doesn't seem to want that at all – after a brief interlude, she prefers to hop back into the kennel with her fellows.
Incidentally, the gorgeous pooch was filmed because she has long been known to her keepers for her climbing skills.
No wonder Myy has no desire to explore the big wide world – she clearly prefers her home sweet home!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@huskyparkarcticcircle