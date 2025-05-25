Husky has the perfect reaction to her owner's shady song!
Every husky lover knows the Siberian dogs are not only strong and beautiful, but can also be incredibly loud! Their howling often goes viral, but in one popular TikTok, husky Luna finds herself the victim of such a vocal performance – and she isn't too pleased about it!
On her TikTok page, Luna's owner seranded her with a spin on the trending song Pretty Little Baby – aptly renamed to Pretty Little Luna.
"Pretty little Luna, you smell like tuna!" she sings.
It seems that Luna understood her owner's words, and she didn't find it too flattering!
When the dog hears that she smells like fish, she lets out a bark before throwing herself on her bed, as if trying to bury herself.
Her owner then ironically asks, "What, you don't like your song?"
"I don't think she likes her song," she admitted in the caption.
Luna may not have been a fan, but TikTok sure was!
The video has racked up over 800,000 views since it was posted earlier this week, with over 150,000 users giving it a like.
"she said mom you're so cringe!" one viewer joked in the comments.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@koaandluna