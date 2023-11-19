Dog grooming fail delights millions on TikTok: "I couldn't stop laughing"

Washington - A dog named Brewster desperately needed a haircut, but the trim he got was so unflattering that even the pooch looked perturbed. TikTok users were weeping with amusement over the Goldendoodle's super short hairdo.

This poor dog got a radical hair cut that made him look hysterical. © Screenshot/TikTok/lazyb123

Brewster needed a drastic haircut because his coat was covered in fleas.

The infestation was so extreme that his owners were at their wit's end. "We were trying everything possible but were still having trouble getting rid of the fleas. As a last resort, we decided to shave both of our dogs," Bree, Brewster's human, recently told Newsweek.

The shearing left poor Brewster with a whole new look, that wasn't exactly cute.

"When my husband told me to come look at the status of the hair, I was shocked at how different he looked," Bree admitted. "I couldn't stop laughing, but also felt bad because he looked so silly and he almost seemed embarrassed. He looked like an entirely different dog."

Brewster went from a full-faced ball of blonde fluff to a skinny, pointy noised dog. He looked hysterical and clearly upset about his new 'do, so much so that Bree had to share a few pics to TikTok.

The picture compilation now has a whopping 48 million views and over six million likes. The poor fluffy Goldendoodle looks hilarious without his curly hair, and users can't get enough.