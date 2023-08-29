"Invisible" rescue dog gets a happy ending thanks to shelter's heartbreaking note

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Most dogs spend only a few weeks at the Humane Society's shelter in Boward County, Florida. But not poor Carlie, who had already spent six months hoping for a new forever home when her carers came up with an ingenious campaign.

A sweet note and a TikTok clip made all the difference for this dog. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of Broward County

No one seemed to want Carlie, but that's because she was basically invisible.



She would hide in the corner of her kennel whenever people came to look for a new pet.

"Carlie did not do well in the shelter environment, and she became increasingly shy and withdrawn," Susan Leonti, digital marketing specialist at the Humane Society of Broward County, told The Dodo. "Her fearfulness caused her to hide at the back of her kennel, where she was not visible to people walking by. She was so well hidden that she became known as the invisible dog."

Shelter workers were set on doing their bit to help Carlie. They hand-fed her and introduced her to other dogs.

"Carlie began to associate people with things that she enjoys, like getting treats and receiving affection," Susan said, "She began spending more time at the front of her kennel instead of hiding."

Even though the poor pooch was no longer "invisible," she was still getting passed over. That's when her carers decided to put a heartwarming note on her cage and make a video that changed everything.