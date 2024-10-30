Kitten is terrified of dog sibling – only one day later, hearts are melting!

Arlington, Virginia - Sadie the dog just wanted to play with her new little sister! Unfortunately, the dog didn't understand that her new black cat sibling was afraid of her!

Golden Retriever-Chow-Chow mix Sadie got a new roommate last month, a kitten named Egg.

Unfortunately, the dog didn't understand that the tiny animal was afraid of her.

All attempts to make contact with the ball of fur failed... but just 24 hours later, hearts were melting by the dozen!

Sadie's owner John Whitaker published a video of the animals getting to know each other on TikTok last month.

The clip shows how first impressions aren't everything!

At first, Sadie the dog repeatedly approaches the frightened kitten as the latter hisses like crazy and resists.

"On the first day, Egg was scared of Sadie as she is about 80 times heavier than him. Sadie wants to be everyone's best friend so there were plenty of times when Egg would run away, and Sadie would whine because she just wanted to make friends," Whitaker explained in an interview with Newsweek.

But did the new animal siblings ever make peace?