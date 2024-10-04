Kitten leaves German shepherd "actually terrified" in hilarious first meeting
North Carolina - German shepherd Butter may be a pretty massive dog, but she was no match for her new one-pound kitten sibling!
Owner Kayla filmed the moment when she introduced Butter to the little baby cat that would be living with them from now on.
And although the kitten – named Boots – is quite tiny and anything but threatening, the dog reacted to him with great fear!
In the viral video, the German shepherd can be seen eyeing the cat suspiciously at first before Butter snuggles closer and closer to her owner.
In the end, the four-legged friend even buries her head under the man's arm!
"Introducing our 1-lb kitten to our 85-lb German shepherd," owner Kayla wrote over the clip.
"She's actually terrified," she added in the caption.
That much is certainly true, but have the pets warmed up to each other in the time since?
Have the cat and dog learned to get along?
TikTok users were begging for more info on the furry siblings after the clip went viral, so Kayla shared a quick update on their relationship.
While the dog and cat are not exactly besties yet, Kayla says the two are slowly getting to know each other better as they become acclimated to their new life together.
"One day later, and they still aren't besties," Kayla wrote in the caption. "But I think it's progress."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kayla__d