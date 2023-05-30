Labrador and Husky get together to make beautiful puppies!
Do you want a dog with the sweetness of a Labrador and the smarts of a husky? Then you're looking for a labsky!
Labradors and huskies are beautiful dog breeds with very different looks.
Labs boast rounder soft snouts and floppy ears, while huskies are famous for their icy eyes and upright fuzzy ears.
So what happens when they mix? The answer comes in various shapes and sizes, all of which are adorable in their own way!
Some labskys retain the striking blue eyes of their husky parents, while others rock the baby browns of their Labrador ancestry.
Finley, a Labsky, has the brown eyes of a lab and the markings of a husky, while Yuka of Vancouver Island and a young pup named Ranger both have one blue eye and one brown one. These mixed breeds' ears can be either upright and fuzzy or floppy and velvety. There are other cute examples of this unique breed.
While their looks can differ a lot, these handsome hounds have the behavioral characteristics of both parent breeds.
Labrador and Husky mixes are smart and stubborn
This breed doesn't just look like a mix between a husky and a Labrador – it acts like one too.
A Labsky can be a loving, loyal family member, like a lab, but the husky in it can make this dog stubborn.
Per canine experts at DogTime, the lovable Labrador retriever genes tend to give this mixed breed a sweet nature, even if it can be a bit temperamental. Training is key to having a well-behaved pooch.
Dog experts say that Labskies are usually good with children. However, they note that these dogs love to play and need lots of exercise, which shouldn't be underestimated.
This mixed breed tends to be sociable with other dogs. The same however isn't always true when it comes to cats. Sometimes, they can mistake felines for playthings or prey.
If all this just seems a bit too much to handle, then its more malleable Labrador parent might be the better breed for you.
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/ingramsingles & 123RF/kostya6969