Labrador and Husky get together to make beautiful puppies!

Do you want a dog with the sweetness of a Labrador and the smarts of a husky? Then you're looking for a labsky!

When you mix a Labrador and husky, the results are often stunning. © Collage: 123RF/ingramsingles & 123RF/kostya6969

Labradors and huskies are beautiful dog breeds with very different looks.

Labs boast rounder soft snouts and floppy ears, while huskies are famous for their icy eyes and upright fuzzy ears.

So what happens when they mix? The answer comes in various shapes and sizes, all of which are adorable in their own way!

Some labskys retain the striking blue eyes of their husky parents, while others rock the baby browns of their Labrador ancestry.

Finley, a Labsky, has the brown eyes of a lab and the markings of a husky, while Yuka of Vancouver Island and a young pup named Ranger both have one blue eye and one brown one. These mixed breeds' ears can be either upright and fuzzy or floppy and velvety. There are other cute examples of this unique breed.

While their looks can differ a lot, these handsome hounds have the behavioral characteristics of both parent breeds.

