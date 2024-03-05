Labrador appalled by badly-behaved dogs in hilarious TikTok
Ireland - A Labrador from Ireland doesn't find watching badly behaved dogs relaxing, as a hysterical TikTok clip shows. It stresses this adorable dog out!
A Labrador named Clover was shocked when she watched the popular British TV show Dogs Behaving Badly with her owner, as seen in a viral TikTok.
In the show, dog trainer Graeme Hall (58) tries to teach ill-mannered doggos some much-needed manners.
Clover's owners filmed the dog's distressed reaction and shared it with the caption, "When watching Dogs Behaving Badly gets too much."
The one-year-old Labrador has her eyes open as wide as possible. She looks appalled by how the dogs on TV are behaving!
TikTokers think the dog's reaction is hysterical
The video of the chocolate lab boasts over 30,000 views and counting, and TikTokers couldn't get over this dog's shocked expression. One user was even worried and asked if Clover was alright!
"She gets so concerned when there's upset people on the telly. Wee sensitive soul," her owner responded in the comments.
Clover's owners told Newsweek that their dog has many human-like expressions, adding, "She's so human-like it can be kind of creepy."
Other dog owners shared that they don't let their pooches watch this particular show for fear that their animals pick up some horrible habits, which Clover's humans clearly don't have to worry about!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/cloverthechoclab