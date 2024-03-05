Labrador appalled by badly-behaved dogs in hilarious TikTok

Ireland - A Labrador from Ireland doesn't find watching badly behaved dogs relaxing, as a hysterical TikTok clip shows. It stresses this adorable dog out!

This chocolate lab was not amused when she saw a show about dogs with bad behavior! © Screenshot/TikTok/cloverthechoclab

A Labrador named Clover was shocked when she watched the popular British TV show Dogs Behaving Badly with her owner, as seen in a viral TikTok.

In the show, dog trainer Graeme Hall (58) tries to teach ill-mannered doggos some much-needed manners.

Clover's owners filmed the dog's distressed reaction and shared it with the caption, "When watching Dogs Behaving Badly gets too much."

The one-year-old Labrador has her eyes open as wide as possible. She looks appalled by how the dogs on TV are behaving!