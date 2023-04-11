Labrador goes viral after getting the Hollywood Walk of Fame treatment at his vet!

Oakdale, California - This lucky Labrador got to make his paw-mark a permanent part of the sidewalk leading up to a new veterinary clinic, like the true star that he is!

This lucky Labrador pressing his paws into wet cement has the internet weeping. © College: screenshot/TikTok/oakdaleveterinarygroup

Family-run business Oakdale Veterinary Group "wanted to put paw prints in the concrete for our new veterinary hospital," Camryn Teague from the animal clinic told Newsweek.



These animal docs wanted their charges to be part of the building, Hollywood Walk of Fame style!

Camryn added, "Our love for animals and being a veterinary hospital inspired this idea."

In an adorable and now viral TikTok clip, a black Lab named Mowgli had the honor of dipping his paws into the wet cement and leaving his mark. The vid shows the dog walking and then running down the still wet concrete in the rain.

The TikTok clip boasts a whopping 48 million views and almost six million likes.