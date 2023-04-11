Labrador goes viral after getting the Hollywood Walk of Fame treatment at his vet!
Oakdale, California - This lucky Labrador got to make his paw-mark a permanent part of the sidewalk leading up to a new veterinary clinic, like the true star that he is!
Family-run business Oakdale Veterinary Group "wanted to put paw prints in the concrete for our new veterinary hospital," Camryn Teague from the animal clinic told Newsweek.
These animal docs wanted their charges to be part of the building, Hollywood Walk of Fame style!
Camryn added, "Our love for animals and being a veterinary hospital inspired this idea."
In an adorable and now viral TikTok clip, a black Lab named Mowgli had the honor of dipping his paws into the wet cement and leaving his mark. The vid shows the dog walking and then running down the still wet concrete in the rain.
The TikTok clip boasts a whopping 48 million views and almost six million likes.
Some TikTok users aren't so sure about the paw prints
Some TikTok users' weren't sure that letting dogs walk through wet cement was a good idea.
Camryn told Newsweek, "We got mixed reactions to the TikTok video. Most people absolutely loved it, but there were some people who were concerned about the dog's paws in the cement."
However, she stressed the concrete didn't harm Mowgli or any of the other dogs. "We can assure everyone that their paws got cleaned up and they are doing great."
The clinic also shared the results of the paw marking in another TikTok.
"The paw prints have turned out really well. In our update video, it was super muddy and raining, but once it stops and everything gets cleaned up, then it will look great," Camryn said.
