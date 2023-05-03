Labrador refuses to be petted in the most hilariously cold way
Chicago, Illinois - Rejection hurts, especially when it's from your beloved dog! TikToker Morgyn Seigfried knows it best, as the hilarious TikTok clip of her black Lab refusing pets shows.
Sometimes dogs don't want to be touched, and they have their own not-so-subtle way of sharing that.
Morgyn gorgeous Labrador, Colby, is the prime example for that.
In a now-viral TikTok, she reaches out to pat her pouting pooch, but he turns it down by gently pushing her hand down with his hind leg. No matter how many times Morgyn attempts a bit of contact, Colby just won't have it.
What's more, the handsome hound is looking her "dead in the eye," too, compounding the dramatic effect.
As heartbreaking as it must be to have your love rejected, the clip is also undeniably hilarious – millions of TikTok users certainly think so!
Colby the Lab is now an internet star
This isn't the first time Colby's refused his owner's advances.
Morgyn told Newsweek that the black Labrador only like to cuddle "on his own terms."
"He truly can't be managed and has 'only child syndrome' to the max."
The dog apparently also has a sense of humor, and that might have inspired his cute way of refusing pets.
Meanwhile, Morgyn isn't surprised that her pooch has become internet famous. She says, "I've always thought he was a star so I'm not surprised he is internet famous."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/Instagram/morgynseigfried & screenshot/TikTok/morgynseigfried