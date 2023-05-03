Labrador refuses to be petted in the most hilariously cold way

Chicago, Illinois - Rejection hurts, especially when it's from your beloved dog ! TikToker Morgyn Seigfried knows it best, as the hilarious TikTok clip of her black Lab refusing pets shows.

Morgyn Seigfried smiles at the camera, while Colby the Labrador is much more reserved. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/morgynseigfried & screenshot/TikTok/morgynseigfried

Sometimes dogs don't want to be touched, and they have their own not-so-subtle way of sharing that.

Morgyn gorgeous Labrador, Colby, is the prime example for that.

In a now-viral TikTok, she reaches out to pat her pouting pooch, but he turns it down by gently pushing her hand down with his hind leg. No matter how many times Morgyn attempts a bit of contact, Colby just won't have it.

What's more, the handsome hound is looking her "dead in the eye," too, compounding the dramatic effect.

As heartbreaking as it must be to have your love rejected, the clip is also undeniably hilarious – millions of TikTok users certainly think so!